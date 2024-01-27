T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $183.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.94.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $162.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,882,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,782. The company has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,052,926. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

