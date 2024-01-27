TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 11.7% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 6,268,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,212,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.82 and a beta of 0.16.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 284,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 859,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

