Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 150658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLO

Talon Metals Stock Performance

About Talon Metals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.85 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

(Get Free Report)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.