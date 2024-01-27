Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

TGT traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $142.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

