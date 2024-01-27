TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $39.39. 950,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -656.50, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $43.48.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4,683.33%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

