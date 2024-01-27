TD Cowen Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $36.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Cowen from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSX. Bank of America raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.39. 21,484,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,963,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

