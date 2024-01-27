TD Cowen Increases GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $136.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GATX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Get GATX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GATX

GATX Stock Up 0.2 %

GATX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.68. The stock had a trading volume of 98,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,225. GATX has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $133.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GATX will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 104.5% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in GATX by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GATX during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GATX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.