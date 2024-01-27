TD Cowen Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $251.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.67.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.50. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 108.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

