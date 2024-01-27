TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.820-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.45. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 20.69%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 104.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 649,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,992,000 after purchasing an additional 331,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

