Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) PT Lowered to $510.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $522.00 to $510.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TDY. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $515.67.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.96. 212,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,763. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at $21,017,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $698,325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,425,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $140,332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.