Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TBNK

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TBNK traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 124,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.