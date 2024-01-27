Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $193.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $227.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.14.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.25. 107,343,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average is $242.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81,418 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Tesla by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.