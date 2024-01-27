Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by KGI Securities

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by KGI Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $213.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $309.00. KGI Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $183.25. 107,343,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.59 and a 200 day moving average of $242.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

