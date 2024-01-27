Tesla’s (TSLA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.25. 107,343,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.64. The firm has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $58,328,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Tesla by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

