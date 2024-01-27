Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.71.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. 8,070,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,708,513. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,103,125,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.