Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $57.00 at UBS Group

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCBI. Stephens increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TCBI opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $378,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $809,236. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

