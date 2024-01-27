Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $164.09 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.10. The stock has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after buying an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

