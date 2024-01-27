Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

TXT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $84.83. 1,461,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,680. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90. Textron has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $86.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Textron by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Textron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

