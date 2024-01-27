The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.47. 9,911,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,502,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.83.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

