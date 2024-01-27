The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $52.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s current price.

RYTM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 581,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,164. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $165,076.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,758. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

