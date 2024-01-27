The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Brian J. Comstock Sells 2,500 Shares

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

GBX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. 220,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 34,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.