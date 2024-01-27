The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.34

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.34 and last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 103011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,993,240 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,801,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

