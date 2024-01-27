The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,512 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $46.30. 3,368,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,168. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Stephens reduced their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.