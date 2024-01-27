The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSXMK. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,802,896 shares of company stock valued at $55,270,571. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

