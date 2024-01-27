The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PNC traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $151.60. The stock had a trading volume of 999,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,719. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $167.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

