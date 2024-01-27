The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Marc S. Pritchard Sells 101,704 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,356,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

