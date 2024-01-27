The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,618. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $182.35.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

