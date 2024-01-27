The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,618. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average of $148.03. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.