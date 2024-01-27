The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $211.43. 1,337,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,291. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $215.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.18.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,108 shares of company stock worth $10,030,794 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

