The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

DIS stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.36. 7,812,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,111,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45. The company has a market cap of $174.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.