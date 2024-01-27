The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,157.50 ($27.41).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,817 ($23.09) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,918.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,072 ($26.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,853.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,828.30.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

