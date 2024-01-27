TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

TherapeuticsMD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,204. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 133.83% and a net margin of 47.29%.

Insider Transactions at TherapeuticsMD

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.