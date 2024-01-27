Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $497.32

Shares of Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 497.32 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 499.75 ($6.35), with a volume of 217254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512.80 ($6.52).

Thungela Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £654.11 million, a PE ratio of 140.53 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 609.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 643.92.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

