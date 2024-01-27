Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) vs. Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Critical Contrast

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) and Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and Plains GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Plains GP 0.39% 1.29% 0.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and Plains GP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plains GP $57.34 billion 0.06 $168.00 million $0.98 17.39

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Plains GP has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure.

84.5% of Plains GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Plains GP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and Plains GP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure 0 2 0 0 2.00 Plains GP 2 2 4 1 2.44

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 122.60%. Plains GP has a consensus target price of $17.22, indicating a potential upside of 1.07%. Given Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure is more favorable than Plains GP.

Summary

Plains GP beats Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks. It engages in the provision of storage, terminalling, and throughput services primarily for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas; NGL fractionation and isomerization services; and natural gas and condensate processing services. The company offers logistics services to producers, refiners, and other customers. PAA GP Holdings LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

