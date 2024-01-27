Timken (NYSE:TKR) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TKR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Get Timken alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TKR

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.45. The company had a trading volume of 434,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Timken by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.