Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TTNP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 302.61% and a negative net margin of 2,021.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

