Titon (LON:TON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Titon Stock Performance
LON:TON remained flat at GBX 80 ($1.02) during trading hours on Thursday. 687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Titon has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.50 ($1.16). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.96. The company has a market capitalization of £9 million, a PE ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.30.
Titon Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Titon
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.