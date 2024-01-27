Titon (LON:TON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Titon Stock Performance

LON:TON remained flat at GBX 80 ($1.02) during trading hours on Thursday. 687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Titon has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.50 ($1.16). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.96. The company has a market capitalization of £9 million, a PE ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Titon Company Profile

Further Reading

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware materials.

