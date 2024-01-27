TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 43100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

TNR Gold Trading Up 10.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$10.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71.

TNR Gold Company Profile

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

