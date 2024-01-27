Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Tompkins Financial stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 55,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,075. The firm has a market cap of $772.60 million, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.64. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMP. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

