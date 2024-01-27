Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$125.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$124.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TIH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$125.50.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$114.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$111.73. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$100.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.58. The company has a market cap of C$9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.24. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 6.0359562 earnings per share for the current year.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toromont Industries

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total value of C$693,126.00. In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total value of C$693,126.00. Also, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,671 shares of company stock worth $1,194,069 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

