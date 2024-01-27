TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.75.

TowneBank Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 162,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TowneBank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,696,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TowneBank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

