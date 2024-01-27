Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGS traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. 103,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,770. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.44 million. Research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 354,593 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $2,394,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 549,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 336,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $2,773,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,499 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

