TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRU. Evercore ISI cut shares of TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,962. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

