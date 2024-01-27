TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:TSYHY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. 4,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,893. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. TravelSky Technology has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $22.12.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

About TravelSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.