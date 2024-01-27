TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TravelSky Technology Stock Down 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:TSYHY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. 4,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,893. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. TravelSky Technology has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $22.12.
