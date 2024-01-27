TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million.

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $37.81. 76,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,620. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $52.66. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

