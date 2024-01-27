TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.80.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. 76,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

