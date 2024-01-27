TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Down 4.8% Following Weak Earnings

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $37.86. Approximately 21,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 71,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 23.49%.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCBK shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,834,000 after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.59.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

