Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

TCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.25 price target (up from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TCN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tricon Residential by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $29,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCN opened at $11.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Free Report

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.