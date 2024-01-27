Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.
TCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.25 price target (up from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential Stock Performance
Shares of TCN opened at $11.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.45.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
Tricon Residential Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
Further Reading
