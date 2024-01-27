Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGI. Barclays raised Triumph Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Stock Performance

TGI traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 517,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,938,000 after buying an additional 1,155,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after buying an additional 943,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after buying an additional 827,604 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 756,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after acquiring an additional 707,570 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.