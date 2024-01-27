Truist Financial Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $153.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $148.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,171. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

